KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of SunPower worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $4,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 111,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

