KBC Group NV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.