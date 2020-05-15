KBC Group NV Has $1.05 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

