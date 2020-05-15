KBC Group NV Has $1.33 Million Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 53,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $28,065,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Docusign by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $122.01 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,782,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

