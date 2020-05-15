KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.23% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of ECHO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $465.76 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.