KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $252.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

