KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $897,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $13,965,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $13,953,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday.

WTRG opened at $38.81 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

