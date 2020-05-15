KBC Group NV Purchases 30,776 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.47% of Pure Cycle worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pure Cycle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYO opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.48. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 33.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

