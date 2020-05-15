KBC Group NV Purchases 7,413 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,515,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,227,000 after acquiring an additional 887,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

