KBC Group NV Sells 1,184 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 3,889.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 455,667 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $194.32 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.25.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total value of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,700 shares of company stock worth $18,038,012. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.