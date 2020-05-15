KBC Group NV Sells 17,690 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEL opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,207.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

