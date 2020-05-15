Kcash Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $5.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.