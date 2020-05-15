Keith Holliday Sells 25,000 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,417.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,042. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,470,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,072,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

