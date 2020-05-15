Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

KEL traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.23. 846,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$5.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

