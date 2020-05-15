KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%.

KEM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.04. 1,091,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,180. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

