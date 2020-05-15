Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €26.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.66 ($24.02).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €11.44 ($13.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $738.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.30 and its 200 day moving average is €21.50.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

