Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €20.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

FRA:RWE opened at €27.87 ($32.41) on Friday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.60.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

