Kevin B. Jacobsen Sells 15,066 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total transaction of $3,112,484.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.21. 1,362,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.90.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.