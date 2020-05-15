Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,506. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

