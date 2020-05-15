KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.12.

Eaton stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

