KeyCorp Comments on Trane’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

TT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 52,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

