Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRP. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Daly acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

