Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. 1,928,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

