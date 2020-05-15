Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 352.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 6,627,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

