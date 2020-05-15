Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in April

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 25,312,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,534,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.03. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

