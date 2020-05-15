Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1,126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 277.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $130.41 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

