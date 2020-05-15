Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.27 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $64.25 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00005657 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00450044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00095362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000552 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,799,175 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

