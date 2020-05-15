Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.88 ($51.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHIA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

