Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Short Interest Down 12.3% in April

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 738,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Kraton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kraton by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of KRA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 316,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,443. The company has a market capitalization of $352.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

