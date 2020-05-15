Kroger (KR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently:

5/13/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

3/17/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Kroger stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

