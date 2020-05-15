Kuende Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Kuende has a market capitalization of $122,773.04 and $122.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kuende

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

