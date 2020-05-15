Kyber Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.61 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $113.12 million and approximately $54.61 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.03413650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,861,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,028,289 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.