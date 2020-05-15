L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris worth $36,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.59.

LHX stock opened at $177.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

