La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Holdings Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy comprises about 4.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 264,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

