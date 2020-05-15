Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE: LH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $209.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $241.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $147.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $188.00.

4/29/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

4/27/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $204.00.

4/23/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $163.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $212.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Laboratory Corp. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

