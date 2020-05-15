Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $186.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.43. 923,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,746. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

