Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 2,573 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 1,064,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,359. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

