Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 176.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,181.20.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock traded up $19.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,074.98. 235,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,096. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,076.19. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

