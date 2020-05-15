Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.59. 1,266,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

