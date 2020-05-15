Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.28. 1,776,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.44 and its 200 day moving average is $387.69. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

