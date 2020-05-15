Lafayette Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,243.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

