Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Discovery Communications accounts for 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,163. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

