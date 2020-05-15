Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $133.08. 5,522,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,220,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.