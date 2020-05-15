Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.73. 1,336,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,613. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

