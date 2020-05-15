Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,801.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Lamden has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027778 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

