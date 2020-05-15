Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,167. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lands’ End news, Director Jignesh Patel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.9% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 560,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 193,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

