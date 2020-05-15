LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $958,416.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $17.35 million and approximately $958,416.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 668,537,670 coins and its circulating supply is 362,532,214 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

