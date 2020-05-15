Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Lear posted earnings per share of $3.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 197.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $12.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.59.

NYSE LEA opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

