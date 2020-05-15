LendingClub (NYSE:LC) & B. Riley Financial (NYSE:RILY) Head-To-Head Analysis

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $758.61 million 0.48 -$30.75 million $0.02 263.00 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.68 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingClub.

Risk and Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LendingClub and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 5 1 0 2.17 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

LendingClub presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 150.32%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares LendingClub and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -8.36% -2.87% -0.84% B. Riley Financial 12.52% 31.40% 4.64%

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats LendingClub on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

