Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,067 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

